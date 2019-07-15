Lahore Court Grants Pre-arrest Bail to Hafiz Saeed, 3 Others Over Illegal Use of Land for Seminary

New Delhi: Mumbai terror mastermind and chief of banned outfit Jamatud Dawa (JuD) Hafiz Saeed has been granted pre-arrest bail in a case pertaining to illegal use of land for the outfit’s seminary by a court in Lahore.

The anti-terrorism court granted interim bail to Saeed, Hafiz Masood, Ameer Hamza, and Malik Zafar till August 31, the Dawn reported.

Saeed’s counsel urged the court to accept bail pleas saying that JuD was not using any any piece of land illegally.

Earlier on July 12, Hafiz Saeed and his six aides challenged the charges of terror financing and money laundering against them in a Pakistani court.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police on July 3 registered 23 FIRs against 13 leaders of the JuD including its chief Saeed on the charges of "terror financing" in different cities of Punjab province.