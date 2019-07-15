Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Lahore Court Grants Pre-arrest Bail to Hafiz Saeed, 3 Others Over Illegal Use of Land for Seminary

Saeed’s counsel urged the court to accept bail pleas saying that JuD was not using any any piece of land illegally.

News18.com

Updated:July 15, 2019, 4:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lahore Court Grants Pre-arrest Bail to Hafiz Saeed, 3 Others Over Illegal Use of Land for Seminary
File image of Hafiz Saeed. (image: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: Mumbai terror mastermind and chief of banned outfit Jamatud Dawa (JuD) Hafiz Saeed has been granted pre-arrest bail in a case pertaining to illegal use of land for the outfit’s seminary by a court in Lahore.

The anti-terrorism court granted interim bail to Saeed, Hafiz Masood, Ameer Hamza, and Malik Zafar till August 31, the Dawn reported.

Saeed’s counsel urged the court to accept bail pleas saying that JuD was not using any any piece of land illegally.

Earlier on July 12, Hafiz Saeed and his six aides challenged the charges of terror financing and money laundering against them in a Pakistani court.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police on July 3 registered 23 FIRs against 13 leaders of the JuD including its chief Saeed on the charges of "terror financing" in different cities of Punjab province.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram