Land grab blamed in attack on Guatemala Indigenous community

GUATEMALA CITY Guatemalas president said Monday that a group of attackers trying to take possession of a ranch were responsible for a weekend attack on an Indigenous community that left about 15 houses burned.

President Alejandro Giammattei said the attackers have been identified and that warrants have been issued for their arrest.

On Saturday, armed men attacked the hamlet of Cubilgitz, near the northern town of Cobn. They forced out about 40 families belonging to the qeqchi Indigenous group and burned their homes. There were no reported injuries.

The ranch land is apparently in dispute because of legal conflicts. The families lost most of their possessions.

The country’s top human rights prosecutor, Jordn Rodas, has called for a rapid investigation and government aid for the victims.

