News18 » World
1-min read

Landslides Kill At Least 15 in Burundi's Capital, Toll May Go up as Searches Continue

A 50-year-old survivor who gave her name only as Angele said she lost her four children and her husband when their house was destroyed. She said she was spared because she had been away at work.

Associated Press

Updated:December 23, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
Landslides Kill At Least 15 in Burundi's Capital, Toll May Go up as Searches Continue
Representative image.

Nairobi: The mayor of Burundi's capital says at least 15 people have been killed by landslides caused by heavy rains over the weekend.

Bujumbura Mayor Freddy Mbonimpa on Sunday evening said another 30 people were injured and dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed in the landslides earlier in the day north of the capital.

One 50-year-old survivor who gave her name only as Angele said she lost her four children and her husband when their house was destroyed. She said she was spared because she had been away at work.

Other residents told The Associated Press they feared the toll would be higher as searches continued for missing people.

Security Minister Alian Guillaume Bunyoni during a visit to affected neighborhoods said authorities would install provisional shelters for those who lost their homes.

Heavy rains in recent weeks across East Africa have killed scores of people. Earlier this month, authorities in Burundi said at least 28 people died in landslides.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
