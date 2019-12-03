Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Lanka President Rajapaksa Prorogues Parliament for a Month, Session to Start on January 3

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued a special gazette notification effective at midnight Monday noticing that parliament would be reconvened on January 3.

PTI

Updated:December 3, 2019, 11:05 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Lanka President Rajapaksa Prorogues Parliament for a Month, Session to Start on January 3
File photo of Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (AP)

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has prorogued the parliament for one month and fixed January 3, 2020 for the commencement of the next session.

The parliament should have met on Tuesday, according to the schedule.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued a special gazette notification effective at midnight Monday noticing that parliament would be reconvened on January 3.

"The President is constitutionally empowered to do so," officials said.

He is expected to make a ceremonial address at the reopening on January 3, during which he will outline his new government's policies, they added.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa was sworn in as Sri Lanka's seventh President on November 18 after he defeated the ruling party candidate Sajith Premadasa by more than 13 lakh votes, marking the return of the powerful Rajapaksa dynasty known for its pro-China tilt.

His party lacks the working majority in the 225-member assembly and ending the session will give him freedom to rule without opposition from lawmakers.

Gotabhaya Rajapaksa named his elder brother and former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new prime minister after incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe resigned from the post following the election debacle.

The 74-year-old leader will function as the prime minister of the caretaker cabinet until the general election in August 2020.

Wickremesinghe and his allies, who command majority in the House, are not expected to challenge the government and they would continue until the next parliamentary election which can be held anytime after end of February.

President Goatabaya Rajapaksa said he would conduct a snap parliamentary poll at the first available opportunity.

The president could issue another order delaying the next session for two more months past January 3. In March, the president can legally dissolve Parliament and call an election.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram