Large White Balloon Seen by Pilots over Honolulu, Hawaii Amid Row Over China Spy Craft

A large white balloon was seen by pilots in the East of Honolulu in Hawaii on Monday, just a week after a series of unidentified objects were shot down in North American airspace.

Multiple commercial flights flying over the region also spotted the large while balloon located approximately 500 miles to the east of Honolulu and reported through ACARS, according to a report in Fox News.

The altitude of this balloon is estimated to be between 40,000 and 50,000 feet. However, the reports have not yet been confirmed by Air Traffic Control or other US officials.

A “Large White Balloon” has been spotted by Airliners 524 nautical miles NE of Honolulu and ATC is asking if anyone sees it. 🎈👀 0100 Zulu via @thebaldgeek and @InfantryPilot pic.twitter.com/RxdiiQGU1X— Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) February 20, 2023

According to a report in BNO News, the coordinates in the message put the balloon in international airspace in an area where the US handles air traffic control.

Currently, it is not known who the object belongs to or if the object poses any threat to the public.

This comes just days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Saturday warned China’s top diplomat Wang Yi that the incident of suspected Chinese surveillance balloon in the US territory “must never again occur".

The US has been in a state of alarm since a huge white balloon from China was spotted over a series of secret nuclear weapons sites, before being shot down just off the east coast on February 4.

