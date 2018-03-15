English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Larry Kudlow to be Donald Trump's New Economic Adviser
Larry Kudlow, 70, would replace Gary Cohen, a former Goldman Sachs executive who quit the post after his differences with Trump on imposing a 25 per cent tariff on import of steel and 10 per cent on aluminum.
Larry Kudlow, who served as Trump's informal economic adviser during the 2016 campaign, is a well-known conservative voice. (Image: Reuters/File photo)
Washington: Larry Kudlow, a well-known conservative media pundit, would be the new chief economic advisor to US President Donald Trump, the White House said on Thursday, days after Gary Cohen resigned after losing his fight against stiff tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
Kudlow, 70, would replace Cohen, a former Goldman Sachs executive who quit the post after his differences with Trump on imposing a 25 per cent tariff on import of steel and 10 per cent on aluminum.
Kudlow, who served as Trump's informal economic adviser during the 2016 campaign, is a well-known conservative voice.
"Larry Kudlow was offered, and accepted, the position of Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.
The National Economic Council director advises the US president on economic issues and works to implement policy goals.
"We will work to have an orderly transition and will keep everyone posted on the timing of him officially assuming the role," Sanders said.
Kudlow served in the Regan administration when he helped craft the economic policy.
But television news personality has been outspoken in opposition to the tariff plan and wrote an op-ed for CNBC earlier this month that detailed his disagreements.
Trump acknowledged his disagreement on tariffs with Kudlow in a conversation with reporters on Tuesday, but said he welcomed the difference of opinion.
"I'm looking at Larry Kudlow very strongly. I've known him a long time. We don't agree on everything but in this case I think that's good. I want to have a divergent opinion -- we agree on most," Trump said.
He added that Kudlow has "come around to believing in tariffs as a negotiating point."
Top American lawmakers welcomed Kudlow's appointment to the crucial administration position.
Senator Lindsay Graham called the appointment "a home run choice" and praised Kudlow for his advocacy of "pro-growth" economic policies.
"He will be a steady hand in helping implement President Trump's pro-growth agenda and will provide insightful advice backed by a deep understanding of how the American economy works," Graham said.
Senator David Perdue said Kudlow would help Trump in making the US more competitive with the rest of the world.
"We need more smart, business-minded people who understand that this president is trying to make the US more competitive with the rest of the world and provide much needed economic relief after many years of failed fiscal policies," he said.
Democratic Congresswoman Ted W Lieu was less enthused by Kudlow's appointment, saying she was "appalled" that the person who will now drive the US' economic policy has argued that war is good for business.
"Our service members are brave patriots, not equity on a shareholder report. In an administration that has already been fraught with disastrous policy decisions, I worry about someone who thinks this way having the president's ear," said Lieu.
"Entering into conflict has to be a last resort and should never be evaluated primarily on its economic merits. Mr. Kudlows fringe ideas don't deserve a place in the White House," she said.
Independent Women's Forum's Director of Policy, Hadley Heath Manning said Kudlow's economic expertise will again be an asset to the nation, just as it was when he served under Ronald Reagan.
Also Watch
Kudlow, 70, would replace Cohen, a former Goldman Sachs executive who quit the post after his differences with Trump on imposing a 25 per cent tariff on import of steel and 10 per cent on aluminum.
Kudlow, who served as Trump's informal economic adviser during the 2016 campaign, is a well-known conservative voice.
"Larry Kudlow was offered, and accepted, the position of Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.
The National Economic Council director advises the US president on economic issues and works to implement policy goals.
"We will work to have an orderly transition and will keep everyone posted on the timing of him officially assuming the role," Sanders said.
Kudlow served in the Regan administration when he helped craft the economic policy.
But television news personality has been outspoken in opposition to the tariff plan and wrote an op-ed for CNBC earlier this month that detailed his disagreements.
Trump acknowledged his disagreement on tariffs with Kudlow in a conversation with reporters on Tuesday, but said he welcomed the difference of opinion.
"I'm looking at Larry Kudlow very strongly. I've known him a long time. We don't agree on everything but in this case I think that's good. I want to have a divergent opinion -- we agree on most," Trump said.
He added that Kudlow has "come around to believing in tariffs as a negotiating point."
Top American lawmakers welcomed Kudlow's appointment to the crucial administration position.
Senator Lindsay Graham called the appointment "a home run choice" and praised Kudlow for his advocacy of "pro-growth" economic policies.
"He will be a steady hand in helping implement President Trump's pro-growth agenda and will provide insightful advice backed by a deep understanding of how the American economy works," Graham said.
Senator David Perdue said Kudlow would help Trump in making the US more competitive with the rest of the world.
"We need more smart, business-minded people who understand that this president is trying to make the US more competitive with the rest of the world and provide much needed economic relief after many years of failed fiscal policies," he said.
Democratic Congresswoman Ted W Lieu was less enthused by Kudlow's appointment, saying she was "appalled" that the person who will now drive the US' economic policy has argued that war is good for business.
"Our service members are brave patriots, not equity on a shareholder report. In an administration that has already been fraught with disastrous policy decisions, I worry about someone who thinks this way having the president's ear," said Lieu.
"Entering into conflict has to be a last resort and should never be evaluated primarily on its economic merits. Mr. Kudlows fringe ideas don't deserve a place in the White House," she said.
Independent Women's Forum's Director of Policy, Hadley Heath Manning said Kudlow's economic expertise will again be an asset to the nation, just as it was when he served under Ronald Reagan.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk's Resume is Out And it is Giving Everyone Serious Resume Writing Goals
- Anupam Kher Visits Priyanka Chopra At Quantico Set In New York; See Pictures
- Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: What Makes Her the Ideal Millennial Icon
- Was 'Cheated' by Pan Masala Brand, Pierce Brosnan Tells Delhi Govt
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno Spec Comparison - Price, Features, Mileage