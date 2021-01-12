Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas Casino Magnate and Potent Trump Supporter, Dies at 87

American casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, who built lavish gambling palaces that made him one of the world’s richest men and became a potent supporter of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has died at age 87.

Adelson, who headed the world’s largest casino company, Las Vegas Sands, died on Monday night from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkins lymphoma, Las Vegas Sands said in a statement on Tuesday.

“In Las Vegas, Macao and Singapore, Mr. Adelson’s vision for integrated resorts transformed the industry, changed the trajectory of the company he founded, and reimagined tourism in each of those markets,” the company said. “His impact on the industry will be everlasting.”

A combative self-made man raised in a poor Jewish immigrant family in Boston, Adelson established hotels and casinos in Las Vegas, Macau and Singapore.

His wealth made him a formidable figure in US politics as he bankrolled Republicans including businessman-turned-president Trump and fought Democrats. He also was a prominent supporter of Israel.

“He was an American patriot, a generous benefactor of charitable causes, and a strong supporter of Israel,” former President George W Bush said in a statement.