Las Vegas Massacre Survivors, Families Reach $800 Million Settlement with MGM

Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against the owner of the resort where the gunman opened fire into an outdoor concert on October 1, 2017. The company also owns the venue where 58 people died and hundreds were injured.

Associated Press

Updated:October 3, 2019, 9:58 PM IST
San Diego: Attorneys for victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history say they have reached a settlement to resolve lawsuits that's expected to pay between $735 million and $800 million.

A statement on Thursday from Las Vegas law firm Eglet Adams says the amount of the settlement with MGM Resorts International depends on the number of plaintiffs who choose to take part.

Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against the owner of the resort where the gunman opened fire into an outdoor concert on October 1, 2017. The company also owns the venue where 58 people died and hundreds were injured.

The law firm says an independent party will be appointed by a court to evaluate claims and dole out money from the settlement fund.

MGM officials didn't immediately respond to telephone, text and email messages seeking comment.

The shooting on October 1, 2017, killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at an outdoor country music concert on the Las Vegas Strip.

The gunman fired on the crowd from his suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay resort. After he killed himself, police found 23 assault-style weapons in the room.

Resort owner MGM Resorts International is defending itself against hundreds of liability lawsuits.

