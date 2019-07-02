Last Month Was the Hottest June on Record Worldwide, Says EU Satellite Agency
Global readings taken by the EU-ran Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) showed European temperatures were around 2C hotter than normal, and globally Earth was 0.1C warmer than the previous June record.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Paris: Last month was the hottest June ever recorded worldwide with soaring temperatures capped off by a record-breaking heatwave across Western Europe, satellite data showed on Tuesday.
Global readings taken by the EU-ran Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) showed European temperatures were around 2C hotter than normal, and globally Earth was 0.1C warmer than the previous June record.
The heatwave last week smashed national records for the hottest single day as scorching weather spread across Europe from the Sahara. It was so intense that temperatures were as much as 10 degrees Celsius higher than normal across France, Germany, northern Spain and Italy.
The Copernicus team said it was difficult to attribute the record-breaking month "directly" to climate change, but a separate analysis on Tuesday from an international team of scientists said global warming had made the heatwave at least five times more likely.
Merging satellite data with historic temperature charts, C3S found June 2019 was three degrees Celsius hotter across Europe than the baseline average between 1850-1900.
"Our data show that the temperatures over the southwestern region of Europe during the last week of June were unusually high," said Jean-Noel Thepaut, head of C3S. "Although this was exceptional, we are likely to see more of these events in the future due to climate change."
India has also recorded all-time high temperatures in major cities — from a scorching 48.9 degrees Celsius in Bikaner to 29.5 degrees Celsius in Shillong in the northeast.
According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded the highest temperature in history with 48 degree Celsius and became the hottest day in June. Dholpur witnessed the highest temperature of the season at 51 degrees.
(with inputs from agencies)
Also Watch
-
Heavy Downpour Floods Mumbai Roads
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul’s Taiwan Holiday Pictures Are Giving Us Major Couple Goals
- Karan Singh Grover's Mr Bajaj Swag Washes Away in Zurich's Rain, Ekta Kapoor Shares Hilarious Video
- India and Bangladesh Have One Thing in Common This World Cup. Rabindranath Tagore.
- OnePlus Says Sorry After it Sends Bizarre Spam Notification to OnePlus 7 Pro Users
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch on August 7; Everything we Know so Far
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s