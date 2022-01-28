Latest International News Updates: Kim Jong Un Inspects Major Weapons Systems, Top WHO Official Accused Of Racism And More

Latest news from around the world, with focus on all that’s happening in global politics, on the Covid-19 pandemic front, and from India’s neighbourhood.

North Korea Confirms Multiple Missile Tests; Kim Inspects ‘Major Weapons System’

North Korea confirmed on Friday that it conducted a flurry of weapons tests earlier this week. The state-run media, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), said that the Kim Jong Un-led regime tested long-range cruise missiles and short-range ballistic missiles. According to estimates made by several news agencies, Kim conducted six weapons tests so far since the beginning of this year and in January alone.

US Confident Of German Support In Axing Nord Stream 2 If Russia Invades Ukraine

The US threatened Russia on Thursday by saying that it will halt the opening of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if it invades Ukraine. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is intended to export Russian natural gas to western Europe and is considered important by Russia as it shows the export ability of the nation.

Ketanji Brown Jackson Could Be The First Female Black Judge In US Supreme Court

After US president Joe Biden announced earlier this week that he will nominate a Black woman to the US Supreme Court, focus lies on potential successors to retiring justice Stephen Breyer. Among them, experts feel that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson could be the first female black judge to be elevated to the top judicial post in the US.

Global Vaccine Market Doubled Delivery to 11 billion Post Covid; Rich Countries Get Lion’s Share

The five vaccine producers – Sinovac, Sinopharm, Pfizer/BioNTech, SII, and AstraZeneca – together comprised 80% of the global vaccine market. Pfizer/BioNTech’s share stood at 18% or 2 billion doses, and AstraZeneca’s at 8% or 0.9 billion.

‘Can’t Deliver Presentations Since She’s Filipina’: Top WHO Official Accused Of Racism

