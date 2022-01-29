Latest news from around the world, with focus on all that’s happening in global politics, on the Covid-19 pandemic front, and from India’s neighbourhood.

Bodies Of Indian Family Who Died While Crossing Into US May Not Be Flown Back: Report

The bodies of the Patels who died on the Canadian side of the US-Canada border in Emerson, Manitoba may not be repatriated to India for funeral, according to a report by Canadian news agency Winnipeg Free Press. The report by the news agency quoted a family member who said that the kin decided that it would be difficult emotionally as well as financially to transport the bodies

Boris Clings On as Police Probe Delays Partygate Climax

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is managing the partygate crisis rather well – under the circumstances, in any case for now. Just as the civil servant Sue Gray was ready to submit her inquiry report, enter the police to announce that they too are launching an investigation and that Sue Gray must not include in the report what they want to be kept out of it.

Blogger Joins Activists Living In Exile Who Faced Murder Plots For Criticising Pakistan

Ahmad Waqass Goraya, a Pakistani blogger living in exile, earlier this week claimed that the Pakistani authorities were responsible for ordering his murder. His claim comes after a British-Pakistani citizen Muhammed Gohir Khan was arrested for conspiring to Goraya when he was in the Netherlands last year.

4.6 Million Hungry, Doctors Begging For Food: Conflict In Tigray Surges

The ongoing conflict between Tigrayan forces and the government of Ethiopia continues to fuel a humanitarian crisis in the region. A report by the BBC said that many people in the Tigray region are unable to buy food and doctors were forced to beg as food items and essentials reach soaring, unimaginable prices.

‘Like Cold War’: US Warns of ‘Horrific’ Destruction, Many Deaths if Russia Invades Ukraine

If Russia unleashes the forces it has amassed near Ukraine’s border to invade its neighbor, the outcome would be “horrific" and result in significant casualties, the top U.S. military officer said on Friday, comparing this moment to the Cold War.

