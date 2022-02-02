Latest International News Updates: Imran To Meet Xi Ahead On Winter Olympics Opening, Queen Elizabeth II To Mark 70 Years On British Throne And More

Latest news from around the world, with focus on all that’s happening in global politics, on the Covid-19 pandemic front, and from India’s neighbourhood.

Beijing Winter Olympics: Imran To Meet Xi For More Funds; Check Who Else Is Attending

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan will join a handful of world leaders on Thursday as Beijing kicks off its Winter Olympics. Khan, whose plans to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin was dashed due to scheduling issues, will focus on his meeting with Xi as his government eyes a $3 billion loan from ‘allweather friend’ China.

Queen Elizabeth II To Mark 70 Years As Monarch, Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Kick Off

Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday becomes the first British monarch to reign for 70 years, heralding the start of her Platinum Jubilee year despite her retreat from public view.

Omicron Sub-Variant, Which May be More Infectious Than Original Version, Found in 57 Countries: WHO

A sub-variant of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus strain, which some studies indicate could be even more infectious than the original version, has been detected in 57 countries, the WHO said Tuesday.

Jim Corbett Was With Elizabeth, Prince Phillip When The Then Princess Became Queen

Jim Corbett, the famed hunter, conservationist and author, who was a household for children in India up until the mid-90s was among those who accompanied the royal couple. “For the first time in the history of the world, a young girl climbed into a tree one day a Princess and, after having what she described as her most thrilling experience, she climbed down from the tree next day a queen,” Jim Corbett wrote…

Uprisings In Mali, Guinea-Bissau, Burkina Faso Indicate Return Of Coups In West Africa

West Africa, often called the region’s coup belt, continues to witness lack of stability as coups continue to destabilize normal lives in Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea. The threat of this instability crossing over to Senegal and Niger also remains as these nations battle poverty and corruption along with a threat from Islamist militants.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.