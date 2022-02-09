Latest news from around the world, with focus on all that’s happening in global politics, on the Covid-19 pandemic front, and from India’s neighbourhood.

Jaishankar To Embark On Australia Visit For Quad Meeting, Enhancing India-Aus Ties

Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar will join his American, Australian and Japanese counterparts in Australia for the fourth annual meeting of the QUAD Foreign Ministers. The meeting will be held on February 11 with US secretary of state Antony Blinken, Australian foreign minister Marise Payne and Yoshimasa Hayashi in attendance.

Domino’s, KFC, Toyota, Suzuki Apologise To Indians For ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ Posts

Domino’s India followed the footsteps of Hyundai India and several others in apologising to Indians after its Pakistan-based associates shared social media posts showcasing solidarity with Pakistan on the event of ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’.

Geomagnetic Storms May Hit Earth Due To Solar Eruptions This Week

The Centre of Excellence in Space Sciences (CESS) under the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research said that the Earth will be impacted due to geomagnetic storms on the Sun’s surface.

US Vice President Kamala Harris’ Husband Doug Emhoff Evacuated From Event After Bomb Threat

Doug Emhoff, the husband of US vice president Kamala Harris, was evacuated from a high school in Washington DC after security officials were alerted of a bomb threat.

Putin May Not Want To Escalate Ukraine Crisis, Say EU’s Borrell, Experts

After meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron, Russian president Vladimir Putin may have shown signs that he does not want to further escalate the Ukraine crisis. French president Macron’s comments came later when he arrived in Kiev to meet Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky.

