Latest International News Updates: Republicans To Censure Cheney, Kinzinger For Anti-Trump Rhetoric, Imran Lands In Beijing And More

Republicans To Censure Cheney, Kinzinger But Is The GOP Shifting Away From Trump

These two Republican lawmakers have been critical of Donald Trump – who continues to enjoy huge support from the GOP politicians. Cheney and Kinzinger earned the ire of their party members when both decided to vote to impeach Trump following the January 6 attacks on US Capitol Hill.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Lands In Beijing With 5 Ministers, NSA To Meet Xi

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan brought along with him a huge delegation to Beijing as he prepares to seek more funds from Chinese president Xi Jinping to bolster economic growth.

Imran Khan To Seek Xi’s Help To Revive CPEC, Dwindling Economy

Pakistan finance minister Shaukat Tarin said Imran will ask Xi to relocate Chinese industries to Pakistan’s special economic zones. He is also likely to ask Xi to help transform the agricultural sector of the nation.

US Slams China Over Using PLA Soldier As Olympics Torchbearer, Extends Support Towards India

The United States on Friday said that it stands with India and its right to protect its sovereignty while responding to a query on China using a soldier who was involved in the Galwan clashes as a torchbearer. “We have previously voiced our concerns of Beijing’s pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours. As we always do, we stand with friends, we stand with partners and allies, to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values in the Indo-Pacific,” US state department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters

French Far-right Party Founder Jean-Marie Le Pen in Hospital After Minor Stroke

The co-founder and former president of French far-right party Front National (National Front), Jean-Marie Le Pen, 93, is in hospital following a minor stroke, one of his advisors said on Thursday.

