Lava Burns 5 Homes as Hawaii Prepares for Long Eruption

Scientists say Kilauea is likely to release more lava through more vents, but they're unable to forecast exactly where the lava will appear.

Associated Press

Updated:May 6, 2018, 12:33 PM IST
Lava from the Kilauea volcano moves across the road in the Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii on Saturday. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Pahoa: The number of homes destroyed by lava bursting out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has climbed to five.

The figure rose as many evacuees prepared for the eruption to last for weeks or even months.

The Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory said eight volcanic vents opened in the Big Island residential neighbourhood of Leilani Estates since Thursday. The vents initially spewed lava but had calmed down by late Saturday and were only releasing steam and gas.

Scientists say Kilauea is likely to release more lava through more vents, but they're unable to forecast exactly where the lava will appear.

The Leilani Estates area is at the greatest risk for more lava outbreaks.

Hawaii County has ordered more than 1,700 people to evacuate Leilani Estates and neighbouring Lanipuna Gardens.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
