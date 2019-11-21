Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein Victims Urges Prince Andrew to Cooperate With US

Queen Elizabeth II's second son, 59, has faced outrage for days after he gave a television interview in which he defended his friendship with the disgraced financier.

AFP

Updated:November 21, 2019, 5:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein Victims Urges Prince Andrew to Cooperate With US
File photo of Britain's Prince Andrew (Image: REUTERS)

London: A lawyer for some of the alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday said they wanted to speak to Prince Andrew about his links to the late convicted sex offender.

Queen Elizabeth II's second son, 59, has faced outrage for days after he gave a television interview in which he defended his friendship with the disgraced financier.

The prince is accused of having had sex with a 17-year-old girl procured by Epstein, who was found dead in a New York prison in August. Andrew denies the allegations.

But on Wednesday he said he was stepping down from public duties because the outcry was causing "major disruption" to the royal family and the charities and organisations associated with it.

He said he was "willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required".

US lawyer Lisa Bloom, who represents five women allegedly assaulted by Epstein, told BBC radio that Andrew should speak to everyone probing the allegations -- including her.

"All of the staff who work for Prince Andrew should come and give information and evidence and the documents should be turned over -- emails, texts, calendars, phone logs, travel logs -- so we can get to the bottom of this," she said.

Bloom did not rule out approaching the prince directly to secure a sworn statement.

"We believe that nobody is above the law and that everybody should have to answer questions if they have relevant information -- and he clearly does have relevant information."

Since the interview, Andrew has been accused of failing to show sympathy for Epstein's victims, prompting companies and organisations to reassess their ties with the royal.

Some institutions supporting business initiatives championed by the prince have either failed to renew their support or said it was under review.

Others have faced calls for Andrew to be dropped as patron.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram