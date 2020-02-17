English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Lawyers in Japan Want Death Penalty for Man Who Killed 19 Disabled People for 'Causing Unhappiness'

Image for representation only: Reiwa Shinsengumi's attends an election rally in Tokyo, Japan. (REUTERS)

Satoshi Uematsu has reportedly said he wanted to eradicate all people with disabilities in the horrifying attack at the Tsukui Yamayuri-en centre in the town of Sagamihara.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: February 17, 2020, 2:31 PM IST
Tokyo: Japanese prosecutors on Monday called for a 30-year-old man to be executed for allegedly murdering 19 disabled-care-home residents in one of the country's worst mass killings.

Satoshi Uematsu, a former care-home employee, did not dispute his involvement in the 2016 stabbing rampage during his first court appearance last month in Yokohama. But his lawyers entered a plea of not guilty, saying their client was suffering a "mental disorder" linked to his use of marijuana.

Prosecutors have argued Uematsu was capable of taking responsibility for the attack, adding the rampage was "inhumane" and left "no room for leniency."

Hearings are to be concluded later this week, with the verdict expected on March 16, according to the local court. Uematsu has reportedly said he wanted to eradicate all people with disabilities in the horrifying attack at the Tsukui Yamayuri-en centre in the town of Sagamihara, southwest of Tokyo, as he claimed people with disabilities "only create unhappiness".

Besides the 19 people killed, 26 people were injured. Uematsu's beliefs shocked Japan, with experts and activists raising questions about whether others might hold similar views.

Japan has been making efforts to increase accessibility -- particularly in Tokyo ahead of this year's Paralympic Games -- and activists hailed last year's election of two lawmakers with disabilities.

