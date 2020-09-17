WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Leader Of Libya’s UN-backed Gov't Wants To Hand Over Power

Protesters angry over the areas crippling electricity shortages, set fire to tires on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 in Benghazi, Libya. Libyas east-based parliament has convened an emergency meeting to address the eruption of rare protests over dire living conditions across the countrys east. Friday's session of the House of Representatives comes after hundreds of young Libyans flooded the streets of Benghazi and other eastern cities. (Hakeam el-Yamany via AP)

Protesters angry over the areas crippling electricity shortages, set fire to tires on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 in Benghazi, Libya. Libyas east-based parliament has convened an emergency meeting to address the eruption of rare protests over dire living conditions across the countrys east. Friday's session of the House of Representatives comes after hundreds of young Libyans flooded the streets of Benghazi and other eastern cities. (Hakeam el-Yamany via AP)

The head of Libyas U.N.supported government said Wednesday night that he wants to hand over power to a new administration in October amid talks on ending the countrys conflict.

CAIRO: The head of Libyas U.N.-supported government said Wednesday night that he wants to hand over power to a new administration in October amid talks on ending the countrys conflict.

Fayez Serraj made the announcement in a televised speech from the capital, Tripoli.

Libyas rival factions are expected to convene soon for peace talks. They agreed earlier this month to hold elections within 18 months and appoint a new government.

Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. The country has since split between rival east- and west-based administrations, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.

A rift within the Tripoli-based government surfaced last month amid protests over power cuts and corruption in the capital and other cities in western Libya. There were similar demonstrations elsewhere in east and south Libya.

Sarraj, a member of the eastern parliament in Tripoli, was appointed in 2015 to lead the presidential council, created by a political agreement that was signed by Libyas factions in Skhirat, Morocco.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 17, 2020, 2:09 AM IST
Next Story
Loading