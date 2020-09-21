Lebanese PM Urges Efforts To Make French Initiative Succeed

BEIRUT: Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib said on Monday all parties should cooperate to facilitate the formation of a new government and urged everyone to work so that a French initiative succeeds immediately.

“Any additional delay exacerbates the crisis and deepens it,” Adib said in a statement reported by the National News Agency. “Lebanon doesn’t have the luxury of wasting time amid the unprecedented number of crises that it is going through.”

