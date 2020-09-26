WORLD

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Resigns Amid Impasse

Lebanons prime ministerdesignate has resigned amid a political impasse over government formation, nearly a month after he was appointed to the job.

BEIRUT: Lebanons prime minister-designate has resigned amid a political impasse over government formation, nearly a month after he was appointed to the job.

The announced by Moustapha Adib Saturday deals a blow to French President Emmanuel Macrons efforts to break a dangerous stalemate in the crisis-hit country.

The French leader has been pressing Lebanese politicians to form a Cabinet made up of independent specialists that can work on enacting urgent reforms to extract Lebanon from a devastating economic and financial crisis worsened by the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut port.

  First Published: September 26, 2020, 1:57 PM IST
