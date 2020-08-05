Lebanon Imposes State of Emergency in Beirut, Seeks House Arrest of Officials as Death Toll Rises to 113

The Lebanese government on Wednesday said it wanted officials placed under house arrest over a cataclysmic Beirut blast as it announced a two-week state of emergency in the capital.

"We call on the military leadership to impose house arrest on all those who organised the storage of ammonium nitrate" at Beirut's port, Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad said, referring to the substance that sparked Tuesday's massive explosion.

The blast killed more than 113 people and wounded thousands more, leading Abdel Samad to announce a two-week state of emergency with immediate effect.

At least 4,000 people were also wounded by Tuesday's explosion, while dozens of people were still missing as rescue efforts continued.