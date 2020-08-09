WORLD

1-MIN READ

Lebanon Information Minister Quits in 1st Govt Resignation Over Beirut Blast That Killed 150

A demonstrator kicks a tear gas canister fired by riot police during a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The huge ammonium nitrate explosion in Beirut's port that devastated much of the city left a crater 43 metres (141 feet) deep.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: August 9, 2020, 2:58 PM IST
Lebanon's information minister Manal Abdel Samad on Sunday quit in the first government resignation since a deadly port blast killed more than 150 people and destroyed swathes of Beirut.

"After the enormous Beirut catastrophe, I announce my resignation from government," she said in a statement carried by local media, apologising to the Lebanese public for failing them.

