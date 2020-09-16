WORLD

1-MIN READ

Lebanon's Hariri Says No Sect Has Exclusive Right To Ministries

BEIRUT: Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Wednesday no sect had the exclusive right to the ministry of finance or other government portfolios, a reference to an issue at the centre of a dispute over the formation of a new government.

In a tweet, Hariri said rejecting the idea of switching control of ministries was frustrating “the last chance to save Lebanon and the Lebanese”, in reference to a French efforts to get Lebanese leaders to adopt a new government and reforms.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: September 16, 2020, 6:21 PM IST
