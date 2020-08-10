WORLD

1-MIN READ

Lebanon's justice minister resigns in wake of explosion

Lebanons state news agency says the justice minister has resigned in protest, the third Cabinet member to do so following last weeks devastating explosion in Beirut.

Marie-Claude Najms resignation on Monday came a day after the ministers of information and environment stepped down.

Marie-Claude Najms resignation on Monday came a day after the ministers of information and environment stepped down.

A Cabinet meeting is scheduled for Monday, amid reports that the whole government might resign. If a total of seven ministers resign, the Cabinet would effectively become a caretaker government.

The explosion, along with a severe economic crisis, has been widely blamed on decades of corruption and misrule by Lebanons entrenched political class.

  • First Published: August 10, 2020, 3:14 PM IST
