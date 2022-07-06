Leena Manimekalai’s Kaali Poster Row: Toronto’s Aga Khan Museum Expresses Regret

The Toronto-based Aga Khan Museum expressed regret for showcasing Leena Manimekalai’s documentary’s poster which showed a person dressed as Hindu deity Goddess Kali while smoking a cigarette with an LGBTQIA+ flag in the background.

“The Museum deeply regrets that one of the 18 short videos from ‘Under the Tent’ and its accompanying social media post have inadvertently caused offense to members of the Hindu and other faith communities,” the Aga Khan Museum said in its statement.

It explained that the Toronto Metropolitan University’s project presentation was hosted with the aim to foster ‘intercultural understanding and dialogue through the arts’ but acknowledged that Leena’s poster and the documentary ‘inadvertently caused offense’.

Leena Manimekalai is in the eye of the storm after the documentary Kaali’s poster was released. She has defended her stance but multiple FIRs have been filed against her for hurting religious sentiments in New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The statement from the organizers comes after the Indian High Commission on Monday urged Canadian authorities to withdraw the poster which it claimed hurt a section of the Hindu community. The Indian High Commission also deemed the content of the poster ‘provocative’.

“We urge the Canadian authorities and the event organizers to withdraw all such provocative material,” the Indian High Commission in Canada said. “Our Consulate General in Toronto has conveyed these concerns to the organizers of the event. We are also informed that several Hindu groups have approached authorities in Canada to take action,” the release further added.

On social media, several users have used the hashtag #ArrestLeenaManimekalai and demanded that strict action be taken against the filmmaker.

