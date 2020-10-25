Left-leaning NDP Projected To Form Majority British Columbia Government - CBC

The left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP) is on track to form a majority government in the western Canadian province of British Columbia, Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC) News projected after Saturday’s election.

The NDP has been running a minority government since 2017, with support of the province’s Green Party. NDP leader John Horgan called an election in early September saying he wanted to ensure stability for the province as it responds to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The snap election call drew criticism from rival parties including the Greens, who said sending people to the polls in the middle of a pandemic was a major health risk.

NDP was leading in 54 out of the 87 seats in the BC legislative assembly, CBC News said, with 44 seats required to form the government. The centre-right Liberal Party was ahead in 30 seats.

The NDP and Liberals were tied at 41 seats each in the last assembly.

The pandemic resulted in more than a million of BC’s 3.5 million registered voters casting their ballots in advance or by mail-in ballot before voting day.

Horgan entered the race with a 69% approval rating in August, the highest of any premier in Canada, according to Canadian pollster Angus Reid.

BC, Canada’s third-most populous province, has had approximately five deaths per 100,000 residents – a lower rate than the provinces of Ontario or Quebec.

While BC has been credited with largely managing to contain the pandemic in the first few months, it has seen cases spike in recent weeks along with the rest of Canada.

BC finances were hit by the economic downturn triggered by COVID-19, going from a projected surplus of C$227 million ($171 million) for financial year 2020-21 to a forecasted C$12.8 billion deficit.

