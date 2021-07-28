CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#Parliament#RajKundra
Home» News» World» Leftist Pedro Castillo Sworn in as Peru's president
1-MIN READ

Leftist Pedro Castillo Sworn in as Peru's president

Peru's President-elect Pedro Castillo arrives to the Congress on the Inauguration Day in Lima, Peru, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

Peru's President-elect Pedro Castillo arrives to the Congress on the Inauguration Day in Lima, Peru, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

He vowed an end to corruption and a new constitution.

Leftist Pedro Castillo was sworn in as Peru’s fifth president in three years Wednesday on the 200th anniversary of the country’s independence, vowing an end to corruption and a new constitution.

“I swear by God, by my family, by the peasants, by the indigenous peoples, by the ronderos (peasant patrols), fishers, professionals, children, adolescents, that I will exercise the office of President of the Republic," the 51-year-old rural school teacher declared.

“I swear by the people of Peru for a country without corruption and for a new constitution."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:July 28, 2021, 23:18 IST