Leftist Pedro Castillo Sworn in as Peru's president

Leftist Pedro Castillo was sworn in as Peru’s fifth president in three years Wednesday on the 200th anniversary of the country’s independence, vowing an end to corruption and a new constitution.

“I swear by God, by my family, by the peasants, by the indigenous peoples, by the ronderos (peasant patrols), fishers, professionals, children, adolescents, that I will exercise the office of President of the Republic," the 51-year-old rural school teacher declared.

“I swear by the people of Peru for a country without corruption and for a new constitution."

