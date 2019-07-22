English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Legal Measure, Says Iran on Seizure of UK-flagged Tanker in Gulf Water
The officials said the measure was required to ensure region's security.
Representational Image. (Reuters)
Tehran: Iran's seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz was a "legal measure", the spokesman for the Islamic republic's government said on Monday.
"Seizing the British tanker was a legal measure by Iran. Iran confronted the ship (to ensure) the region's security," Ali Rabiei told a news conference in Tehran.
