Leicester Police Release Images of 10 Suspects Involved in UK Violence Last Year, 5 Identified So Far

The Leicester Police released ‘bodycam’ images of 10 suspects in connection with the violence that erupted in August and September last year following a cricket match between India and Pakistan.

The police said that they have identified five accused in connection with the violence in the UK city while a hunt for the remaining is on.

“Images of 10 men were originally pictured in the article. Five of the men pictured have since identified themselves to police and their images have been removed. Enquiries remain ongoing. Officers continue to appeal to the men pictured above to make contact with police,” the police statement said.

They added that the detectives have been working through many hours of CCTV and body worn video and identified those who were captured on camera.

Officers working on the investigation into the unrest in the east of the city back in the autumn want to identify 10 men.Read more ➡️ https://t.co/ndGhiOcZqb pic.twitter.com/oR5emO1JFS — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) January 9, 2023

The officers working on the investigation have sought help from the people in identifying the suspects. They also said that more images will come in the coming weeks.

Around 100 people have been arrested so far in connection with the disorder, including the arrest of 12 men last month.

“With near to 100 arrests now of those we have identified, we are working hard to find out who the remaining men are,” Detective Chief Inspector Rob Arthur, who is leading the team investigating the disorder, said.

The Leicester Police’s move to release the images of suspects has been met with opposition from a Muslim group.

Active Muslims Leicester (AML), a working group for the local Muslims, has written to the Leicester Police objecting the release of the images of suspects.

“The photographs released all appear to be of Muslims, inevitably prompting concerns about a disproportionate approach to this enquiry,” the AML’s letter read.

AML call for a meeting with the @LeicsPolice Chief Constable, @CCRobNixon to discuss ongoing concerns and issues regarding the recent troubles. #LeicesterViolence pic.twitter.com/n3WIP7VDu2— Active Muslims Leicester (AML) (@AMLeicester_) January 11, 2023

Hundreds took to the streets in the days following a cricket match between India and Pakistan on August 27, with some rioters carrying sticks and batons and throwing glass bottles as police were deployed to calm the masses.

Homes, cars and religious artifacts were vandalised during the clashes, which went on for weeks and resulted in 47 arrests, according to Leicestershire police.

Read all the Latest News here