Leicester Unrest: Charged Over Being Biased, 'Hate Crime Expert' Chris Allen Steps Down from Review

Dr Chris Allen, a hate crime expert set to lead an inquiry into the unrest in the east of Leicester, has stepped down. The academic was subjected to an onslaught of abuse on social media that he referred to in a statement on Tuesday. However, he said that was not his reason pulling out of the review.

A report in BBC quoted Allen as saying that he felt he would not be able to carry out the review in a way that would meet the necessary levels of academic scrutiny.

The review was announced after large-scale disorder broke out on September 17 after clash involving mainly young men from Muslim and Hindu communities.

City Mayor, Sir Peter Soulsby, who commissioned the review, said the levels of online abuse relating to the matter were disturbing.

“I am sorry that Dr Allen will not be able to lead the research but understand the decision that he and the university have taken. I do think it’s important to proceed with a review, and will be taking soundings locally and nationally as to whether any individual or organisation could take it forward in a way that has the confidence of all parties concerned,” he said.

Hindu groups in Leicester hade said they will boycott a review as they believe the academic appointed to lead it is biased, the Guardian reported.

The Leicester city mayor, Peter Soulsby, announced that the review would be conducted by Dr Chris Allen, an associate professor in hate studies at the University of Leicester.

A letter to the mayor, signed by 13 Hindu temples in Leicester, said the Hindu community had “little confidence in the process” and would boycott it.

It says Allen’s comments on Twitter ruling out Islamist extremism in the unrest had “cast strong doubts on his suitability to lead the review”, adding that “to assert a conclusion ahead of the review” raised doubts about his independence.

