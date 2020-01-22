Lengthy Pizza Delivers Funds for Australian Firefighters Battling Bushfires
People cut a 100m long margherita pizza made by Pellegrini's Italian restaurant in their attempt to set a new record for Australia's longest pizza as part of a charity event to race funds for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, in Sydney, Australia, January 19, 2020.
The pizza was rolled out in rectangular, meter-long pieces of dough, pieced together and covered with tomato sauce and mozzarella, before being baked using a conveyor oven.