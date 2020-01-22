English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Lengthy Pizza Delivers Funds for Australian Firefighters Battling Bushfires

People cut a 100m long margherita pizza made by Pellegrini's Italian restaurant in their attempt to set a new record for Australia's longest pizza as part of a charity event to race funds for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, in Sydney, Australia, January 19, 2020.

The pizza was rolled out in rectangular, meter-long pieces of dough, pieced together and covered with tomato sauce and mozzarella, before being baked using a conveyor oven.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: January 22, 2020, 11:47 AM IST
Australia: An Italian restaurant in Australia has made a 103 meter(338 foot) Margherita pizza to raise funds for firefighters battling bushfires.

It was then liberally seasoned with basil leaves, oregano and olive oil.

The effort took about four hours, according to Pellegrini's restaurant, and yielded 4,000 slices.

The proceeds went to the New South Wales Rural Fire service.

A video of the pizza being made has gone viral on social media with lots of users marveling at its size.

The restaurant is now holding a contest to guess how many kilograms of flour went into making the pizza.
