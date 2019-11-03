Leonardo DiCaprio Meets Greta Thunberg, Calls Climate Activist 'Leader of Our Time'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio says voices like Greta Thunberg give him hope for a better future at a time when world leaders have taken planet earth for granted.

Like Thunberg, DiCaprio is also an environmentalist. He called the teen climate activist a "leader of our time" after he met her in Los Angeles where she spoke at a rally to pressure California lawmakers to pass stricter environmental policies.

"There are few times in human history where voices are amplified at such pivotal moments and in such transformational ways but @GretaThunberg has become a leader of our time.

"History will judge us for what we do today to help guarantee that future generations can enjoy the same livable planet that we have so clearly taken for granted," DiCaprio, 44, wrote on

Instagram on Saturday, along with a few pictures with the young Swedish environmentalist.

The actor hoped the 16-year-old Thunberg's message would be "a wake-up call to world leaders everywhere that the time for inaction is over".

"It is because of Greta, and young activists everywhere that I am optimistic about what the future holds," he added.

The Oscar winner said he was honoured to spend time with Thunberg and they would ensure they helped each other "in hopes of securing a brighter future for our planet".

At a rally on Friday, Thunberg addressed the devastating fires that have exploded across the state this season. She has become the global face of the growing youth movement against climate inaction.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.