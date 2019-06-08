Lesbians March in Washington Only to Find Event Organisers Banned Their ‘Pride Flag’
The organisers of the event banned the Jewish pride flag, a rainbow banner bearing the Star of David that they said too closely resembles the Israeli flag and violated the march's ban on 'nationalist symbols'.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Washington: Lesbians marched in Washington on Friday to protest gentrification even as controversy over a ban on a Jewish symbol threatened to overshadow the march, which was returning to the streets after a 12-year break.
Taking place a day before the city's annual Gay Pride parade and attended by hundreds of people in downtown Washington, the "DC Dyke March" was held from 1993 until 2007, returning this year to protest the rising cost of housing in the city.
But controversy emerged when the organizers of the event banned the Jewish pride flag, a rainbow banner bearing the Star of David that they said too closely resembles the Israeli flag and violated the march's ban on "nationalist symbols."
The Israeli flag represents "settler colonial government, a lot of violence against Palestinians, a lot of things that I don't want at this march," organizer Yael Horowitz told AFP.
"There are so many other ways that we can represent our Jewishness, we just have to make that choice to be in solidarity with Palestine," said the 24-year-old who "proudly" wears a Star of David around her neck.
Jewish groups condemned the ban, saying it smacked of anti-Semitism and sowed division within the gay community. "Banning the Star of David in their parade is anti-Semitic, plain and simple," said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League.
Meanwhile the American Jewish Committee asked on Twitter, "How is the (DC Dyke March) inclusive when it excludes Israeli or Jewish Pride flags?"
Friday's Dyke March in Washington was picketed by a handful of protesters but was otherwise calm.
The controversy in Washington came two years after Jewish activists were expelled from a lesbian protest in Chicago for sporting the Jewish pride flag, which event organizers had banned in solidarity with Palestinians.
The Washington march's decision didn't sit well with the National LGBTQ Task Force.
Executive director Rea Carey said in a statement the advocacy group had withdrawn its partnership with the march after the flag was banned.
"The Jewish Pride Flag is a symbol that represents the greater LGBTQ Jewish community," Carey wrote.
"We are disappointed that this action distracts from the appropriate and needed focus on (Washington) residents and housing policies that favor gentrification," she said.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Smriti Irani Pens Heartfelt Post for 'Rockstar' Friend Ekta Kapoor on 44th Birthday, See Here
- Sophie Turner Now Blames 'Lazy' Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington for GoT Starbucks Coffee Cup Blunder
- Indians Call for World Cup Boycott After ICC Asks Dhoni to Remove Army Insignia Gloves
- Manish Naggdev Breaks Silence on Breakup with Srishty Rode, Says She Dumped Him Over Phone Call
- IAF's Sukhoi Su-30 MKI to go Against France's Rafale Jets During Garuda VI Exercise In July
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s