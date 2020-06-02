WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Less Violence in Monday Night's Protests, Says US National Guard Chief

People take luxury products from a smashed storefront during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US., May 31, 2020. Picture taken May 31, 2020. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

People take luxury products from a smashed storefront during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US., May 31, 2020. Picture taken May 31, 2020. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

Joseph Lengyel said 18,000 members of the Guard were now assisting local law enforcement in 29 states, a figure that was increasing.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 9:49 PM IST
Share this:

The United States saw decreasing levels of violence in protests across the United States on Monday night, the head of the National Guard bureau said on Tuesday, even as protest activity was sustained or increased.

"Across the country last night, it was a better night. We saw a reduction in violence. But broadly speaking, we saw sustained or even increasing levels of protest," General Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard, told reporters, adding no members of the Guard were injured last night.

Lengyel said 18,000 members of the Guard were now assisting local law enforcement in 29 states, a figure that was increasing.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading