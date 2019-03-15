‘Let's Get This Party Started’: Chilling Words of New Zealand Gunman Seconds Before Massacre Began

The gunman behind at least one of the mosque shootings in New Zealand that left 49 people dead on Friday tried to make a few things clear in the manifesto he left behind: He is a 28-year-old Australian white nationalist who hates immigrants. He was set off by attacks in Europe that were perpetrated by Muslims. He wanted revenge, and he wanted to create fear.His victims, he wrote, were chosen because he saw them as invaders who would replace the white race. He predicted he would feel no remorse for their deaths. And in the video he livestreamed of his shooting, no remorse can be seen or heard. Instead, he simply says: "Let's get this party started."Then he picks up his gun, storms into the mosque, and cuts down one innocent life after another.When it is over, he climbs back into his car, where he has left his music playing — the song "Fire" by the English rock band The Crazy World of Arthur Brown. And right after the singer bellows, "I am the god of hellfire!" the gunman drives away.Meanwhile, the internet companies say they're working to remove video filmed by the gunman.Facebook said Friday it took down a livestream of the shootings and removed the shooter's Facebook and Instagram accounts after being alerted by police. At least 49 people were killed at two mosques.The gunman reportedly broadcast 17 minutes of the attack. Twitter and YouTube owner Google also said they were working to remove the footage from their sites.Facebook New Zealand spokeswoman Mia Garlick said in a statement that the company is "also removing any praise or support for the crime and the shooter or shooters as soon as we're aware."She said Facebook is working directly with New Zealand police as they carry out their investigation.