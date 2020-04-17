WORLD

'Let's Not be Naive': French Prez Macron, World Leaders Question China's Coronavirus Success Story

For representation: US President Donald Trump talks to French President Emmanuel Macron during the G7 family photo in Biarritz, France. (Image: AP)

China, however, has denied any cover-up and has maintained that it was the first country to report the COVID-19 to the World Health Organisation.

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 11:35 AM IST
As countries struggle to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, tensions are simmering between world leaders and China. China has repeatedly been accused of concealing the magnitude of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. China, however, has denied any cover-up and has maintained that it was the first country to report the COVID-19 to the World Health Organisation.

In a recent development, Trump attacked WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus over what he termed as WHO’s "very China -centric” handling of the situation. Now, with the Europe death toll crossing the 90,000 mark – close to 65% of the overall global death toll – it appears that it’s not business as usual between Europe and China.

French President Macron Questions China’s Handling of Covid-19 Outbreak

French President Emmanuel Macron said that there was much the world did not know about China’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, speaking in an interview with the Financial Times on Thursday.

"We don't know. There are clearly things that have happened that we don't know about."

On being asked whether China’s authoritarian response to reel in the outbreak had brought to fore the weakness of Western democracies, Macron said that Western countries can't abandon their “fundamental DNA” citing a health pandemic.

"Given these differences, the choices made and what China is today, which I respect, let's not be so naive as to say it's been much better at handling this," Macron said.

‘Won’t Be Business as Usual’: UK’S Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Relations with China

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday said that it would not be possible for the UK to back to “business as usual” with China, and added that the international community would be seeking answers from China about its handling of the Covid-19 crisis, Financial Times reported.

“We ought to look at all sides of this and do it in a balanced way, but there is no doubt we can’t have business as usual after this crisis,” Raab said on being asked about the impact of the crisis on the UK’s relations with China.

“I think there absolutely needs to be a very, very deep dive after-the-event review of the lessons, including of the outbreak of the virus,” Raab added.

‘Investigating Whether Virus Came from Wuhan Lab’: US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his government was trying to ascertain if the coronavirus originated from a lab in Wuhan, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked Beijing to “come clean” about the information, Reuters reported.

In March, Trump called the novel coronavirus the “Chinese virus”, but announced that he would refrain from using the term after he came under fire.

Trump has also criticised China for being “very secretive” about sharing information about the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over one million lives so far. Trump had added that the world would have been better equipped if Beijing had given them an “advance warning”

"China was very secretive (on coronavirus). Very, very secretive. And that's unfortunate," he said.

