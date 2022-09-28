‘Let’s Play With It’: Audio of Imran Khan's ‘Discussion on US Cipher Conspiracy’ Leaked | Exclusive

In another sensational revelation from Pakistan, audio clips of an alleged conversation between former prime minister Imran Khan and principal secretary Azam Khan surfaced on Wednesday, in which he is purportedly heard speaking about “playing with the United States’ conspiracy” to topple his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The new audio is the latest in the series of audios of meetings at the PM House in the past few months that have surfaced online. Three days ago, a clip of a chat between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other key decision-makers in the government had surfaced.

In the audio, Khan is allegedly heard directing Azam to play with the “cipher issue”, without naming the United States. “Let’s play with it,” he says, to which Azam suggests a meeting on the US cipher to bring it on record.

Khan had on Saturday said members of his party would withdraw their resignations, submitted shortly after his ouster in April, if the government conducted an inquiry into the diplomatic cable allegedly hinting at a “regime change” in Pakistan. “The PTI is ready to return to the National Assembly only if a thorough probe is carried out into the US cipher,” Pakistan’s ARY News channel quoted Khan as telling reporters during an in-camera interaction in Islamabad.

Here’s the transcript:

Imran Khan: Ok, so now let’s just play with it. We don’t need to name America. We will just play over it and say that the date was already there.

Azam: Sir, I was thinking…that we should hold a meeting on this cypher issue. If you might remember, the ambassador mentioned at the last of the letter that we should issue a demarche. If you still don’t want to issue a demarche, because I thought over it last night….how can we cover this? Let’s call a meeting of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Secretary (Sohail Mahmood). There, we will ask Shah Mahmood Qureshi to read out the letter. So whatever he will tell us, I will type it down and convert it into [meeting] minutes that the foreign minister said this and the foreign secretary said this. After this, we will write the analysis as we deem fit, so it becomes part of the record. In the analysis, we will say that the language used [in the letter] in diplomatic norms is considered a threat …….and things like that. See, the minutes [of the meeting] are in my hand, we can draft them according to our wishes.

اس آڈیو سے صاف ظاہر یے کہ #سائفر_ایک_حقیقت_ہے اور عمران خان نے آخری وقت تک کوشش کی کہ ریاست

کا کوئی سیکرٹ پبلک نہ ہو۔

وہ جو کل تک جھٹلا رہے تھے کہ کوئی سائفر ہے ہی نہیں آج خود اس آڈیو کے ذریعے

اپنے بیانیے کی نفی کر رہے ہیں #الیکشن_واحد_حل pic.twitter.com/62fnERGE4q — Mian Aslam Iqbal (@MMAslamIqbal) September 28, 2022

Imran Khan: So whom should we call in this meeting? Shah Mahmood [foreign minister], you [Azam], I [Imran], and Sohail [foreign secretary].

Azam: That’s it.

Imran Khan: Alright then, let’s hold this meeting tomorrow.

Azam: Then things will come on record. Right now, he is consulate for the state [sic] and when he will read it out, I will copy them easily so it will become part of the record. You should also call the foreign secretary so that this thing can be highlighted at the bureaucratic level, not just the political one. You understand what I’m saying.

آڈیو لیک کے بعد اب سائیفر لیک ہونا چاہیئے- عمران خان #سائفر_ایک_حقیقت_ہے

pic.twitter.com/9KheSQY4CG — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 28, 2022

Imran Khan: The ambassador wrote it himself.

Azam: We don’t have the copy right now. How did they take it [the cable] out?

Imran Khan: This was raised from here. He did it. But anyhow, it’s a foreign conspiracy.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here