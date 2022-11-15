‘Let’s Unite Forces Against War in Ukraine’: Macron Urges Xi at Bali G20

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said that France and China should unite against the ongoing so-called Russian ‘military operation’ in Ukraine during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Xi and Macron shook hands and began their discussions on the sidelines of the G20 summit. The summit aims to pile pressure on Russia to stop the war it is fighting in Ukraine and mitigate the global fallout caused by the war in Ukraine.

Macron said France and China must unite forces in order to respond to international crises like “Russia’s war in Ukraine.” Macron was expected to tell Xi that it is in China’s interest to pressure the Kremlin and urge them to return to the negotiating table over the Ukraine conflict.

Xi Jinping refrained from mentioning the war in Ukraine and said the warring nations should “uphold the spirits of independence, autonomy, openness and cooperation.”

Xi’s meeting with Macron comes a day after he held talks with US President Joe Biden where both leaders vowed to prevent their rivalry from spilling over into outright conflict.

Xi is on his second overseas trip since the pandemic and has held several face-to-face talks with other global leaders. Xi Jinping will meet Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also expressed his willingness to hold talks with the Chinese President.

