Liberal U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar wins Democratic primary election - NYT

WASHINGTON U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar won the Democratic primary nomination on Tuesday to run for re-election in Minnesota’s 5th district, defeating a well-funded rival, Antone Melton-Meaux, and several challengers, the New York Times said.

One of the first two Muslim women to be elected to Congress in 2018, Omar, 37, is well-known as a member of the “Squad” of four freshman liberal congresswomen. Melton-Meaux had charged Omar was letting her celebrity get in the way of helping constituents.

