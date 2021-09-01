Liberation of Kashmir, Unite Under Emirate; Al-Qaeda's 'Victory' Message to Taliban as US Troops Withdraw

Al-Qaeda on Tuesday congratulated Taliban for ‘victory’ over US and called for the “liberation” of Kashmir and other ‘Islamic lands’ from the ‘clutches of the enemies of Islam’.

In a statement released in English and Arabic, Al Qaeda sent a detailed congratulatory message hours after the United States completed the evacuation of its security forces present in Afghanistan.

“0’ Allah! Liberate the Levant, Somalia, Yemen, Kashmir and the rest of the Islamic lands from the clutches of the enemies of Islam. 0’ Allah! Grant freedom to Muslim prisoners across the world,” the statement read.

The statement added that US was ‘humiliated and defeated’ in Afghanistan and its global reputation was tarnished. It called the Taliban fighters as a symbol for resilience and resistance; and said that the Afghan nation has defeated an imperialist power for the third time in two centuries.

“We call upon the one nation that has demonstrated its liability to its religion and its Ummah to unite around the blessed leadership of the Islamic Emirate- a leadership that has over the years proved its sincerity and keenness to safeguard the interest of the mass is and protect their religion lives and wealth,” it added.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said withdrawing the troops from Afghanistan to end the 20-year war was the best and the right decision for America. He said there was no reason to continue in a war that was no longer in the service of the vital national interest of the American people.

“I give you my word: With all of my heart, I believe this is the right decision, a wise decision, and the best decision for America,” Biden said in his address to the nation from the White House on Tuesday.

A report in the Hindustan Times said that one of the conditions of the peace deal signed by the Taliban and the US in February 2020 was that the Afghan militant group should sever its ties with all terror groups, particularly al-Qaeda.

However, reports issued by the UN Security Council’s sanctions monitoring team in recent months have stated that there is no evidence the Taliban having cut or reduced its links with al-Qaeda.

India has meanwhile categorically stated that “Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism” in any manner. To this, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai assured the ambassador that these issues would be positively addressed.

