30 Killed in Liberia School Fire, Says Police
Emergency services had told President George Weah that 26 children, two teachers have been killed, his spokesman Solo Kelgbeh said.
Image for representation.
Monrovia: At least 30 children in Liberia were killed in a fire at their school, police said on Wednesday.
"The kids were learning the Koran when the fire broke out," police spokesman Moses Carter said. "The cause is not known yet."
The fire started late on Tuesday in the suburbs of the capital Monrovia, President George Weah said in a tweet.
