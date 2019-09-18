30 Killed in Liberia School Fire, Says Police

Monrovia: At least 30 children in Liberia were killed in a fire at their school, police said on Wednesday.

"The kids were learning the Koran when the fire broke out," police spokesman Moses Carter said. "The cause is not known yet."

The fire started late on Tuesday in the suburbs of the capital Monrovia, President George Weah said in a tweet.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.