Liberty University Says It Will Launch Probe Of Falwell's Tenure

Liberty University, one of the world's largest Christian learning institutions, said on Monday it will launch a wideranging investigation into the tenure of Jerry Falwell Jr, who stepped down as president last week amid a series of personal scandals.

WASHINGTON: Liberty University, one of the world's largest Christian learning institutions, said on Monday it will launch a wide-ranging investigation into the tenure of Jerry Falwell Jr, who stepped down as president last week amid a series of personal scandals.

In a statement, the school said it would examine “all facets” of the school’s operations under Falwell, including financial and real estate matters. Falwell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Falwell stepped down last Tuesday after a Reuters report disclosed that a business associate of Falwell alleged he’d had a years-long affair with Falwell and his wife, Becki. His departure as chief of Liberty marked a dramatic fall for one of the leading power brokers in America’s evangelical Christian movement. Falwell’s backing of Donald Trump in 2016 helped propel the twice-divorced New Yorker to the U.S. presidency.

The university, based in Lynchburg, Virginia, said a forensics firm, which it did not name, would lead the inquiry. Falwell has said in interviews that he will receive over $10 million as part of his severance package.

(By Aram Roston. Edited by Michael Williams)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: September 1, 2020, 8:41 AM IST
