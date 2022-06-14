Libs Of TikTok Receives Death, Bomb Threats, Alleges Twitter Staff Discussed Deplatforming Her

The account owner of controversial, right-leaning Twitter account Libs OF TikTok received death threats from unknown people on Monday. The people threatened to drop pipe bombs at the account owner’s residence.

Update: I have now received about a dozen death threats after radical leftists accused me of being a domestic terrorist extremist. Twitter has not removed any of the accounts of those who sent the threats. https://t.co/tlHl2vagNA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 13, 2022

The account holder posted screenshots of the messages received from users on social media. The owner received messages from detractors on Instagram and Twitter. Most of them were directly messaged to the account holder’s inbox.

This is what it's like to be a woman on the internet who got doxed by a newspaper owned by the world's richest man: actual death threats and encouragement of suicide.👇 Since liberal outlets only care when this happens to rich, famous national journalists, they'll ignore this: https://t.co/lOzo7CsVBp — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 13, 2022

The owner of the account received messages like: “Sent you a pipe bomb for supporting Nazi bigots. Please kill yourself at your earliest convenience.” There were more than dozens of such messages that the owner of the account received.

Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla CEO, who is yet to assume his role in Twitter after reports surfaced he is buying the social media platform and journalist Glenn Greenwald were among those who lashed out at Twitter for not paying heed to the threats the account holder was facing.

.@FBI this guy said he sent me a pipe bomb. Can you please do something? pic.twitter.com/DAMTIQTlgC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 13, 2022

“This is what it’s like to be a woman on the internet who got doxed by a newspaper owned by the world’s richest man: actual death threats and encouragement of suicide. Since liberal outlets only care when this happens to rich, famous national journalists, they’ll ignore this,” he said.

Elon Musk also shot a message to Twitter headquarters by replying to Greenwald’s tweet. “Why?,” Musk asked, tagging Twitter’s official account.

Receipts x2 pic.twitter.com/0GXMAwtcpS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 14, 2022

The owner also released an article on her substack site where she claimed that Twitter employees were discussing how to deplatform her.

BREAKING: Leaked internal messaging reveals Twitter employees debating a permanent suspension for my account. https://t.co/tDf2FhUlEV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 14, 2022

Libs Of TikTok gained popularity by releasing videos shared by transgender or homosexual teachers regarding their sexuality, coming out of the closet and sexual preferences on TikTok.

A platform cannot be considered inclusive or fair if it is biased against half the country — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2022

The point that was highlighted and claimed by the account when it reshared those videos were that children in American schools were being misinformed about gender and sex by LGBTQIA+ teachers and broadly by the education system.

A platform cannot be considered inclusive or fair if it is biased against half the country — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2022

This led to condemnation from Conservative and far-right circles who have varying degrees of tolerance towards LGBTQIA+ curriculum in American schools, but most hit out at the teachers and the Democrats claiming that their children are at the risk of being brainwashed and forcibly homosexualized or boys were feminized or girls were masculinized.

The account has more than 1.2 million followers and has received support from far-right, conservative and even some liberal commentators.

While people on the far-left have called for the account owner’s death and have threatened her online, left-leaning and progressives questioned the real intent of the account.

The controversy further deepened when Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz revealed the account holder’s name which led to her doxxing. Many across the political spectrum felt that was violative of the right to remain anonymous on the Internet.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.