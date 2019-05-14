English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian-origin Man Given Life Term in UK for 'Ruthlessly' Killing Student in Drug-dealing Feud
The duo, who went to the cinema after committing the crime, had been found guilty of the murder of Ali during a trial at the court last week.
Image for representation.
Loading...
London: An Indian-origin man in the UK was on Tuesday jailed for life along with his British accomplice for killing a 22-year-old man who was shot at "point-blank range" while travelling in a car as part of a drug-dealing feud last year.
Juskiran Sidhu, 28, and Philip Babatunde Fashakin, 26, must serve at least 30 years in jail before being considered for parole, the Old Bailey court in London ruled.
Judge Nigel Lickley said Hashim Abdalla Ali was "ambushed" and shot at "point-blank range" in a "ruthless and brutal act" as part of a drug-dealing feud.
The duo, who went to the cinema after committing the crime, had been found guilty of the murder of Ali during a trial at the court last week.
"Fashakin and Sidhu carried out a brutal attack which led to a young man losing his life at the side of the road," said Detective Chief Inspector Garry Moncrieff, who led the investigation for the Metropolitan Police.
"They will now have a significant amount of time in which to reflect on their actions and we hope these lengthy sentences bring some kind of closure for Mr Ali's family," he said.
The court heard that on 11 October 2018, Ali was the passenger in a black Mercedes being driven by his friend. The car had just pulled up on Central Avenue, Hayes in the western suburb of London when Fashakin and Sidhu approached and discharged a firearm towards the passenger side of the vehicle, striking Ali.
Following the shooting, the driver of the car drove off in an attempt to get Ali to hospital, during which time it collided with a number of stationary cars on West Drayton Road. A passing ambulance stopped to provide assistance but despite their best efforts Ali was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives from the Met Police's Homicide and Major Crime Command began an investigation, including gathering CCTV and mobile phone evidence from the days leading up to and on the day of the murder.
CCTV from 9 October last year showed Fashakin hiring a dark grey Volkswagen Golf from a depot in Reading. The same car was captured arriving in Central Avenue on the day of the murder and again leaving the location just one minute after the shooting is believed to have occurred.
Later that afternoon, the pair were caught on CCTV at a shopping centre where they purchased new clothes and dumped the clothing they had been wearing in a bin outside the shop. They also bought new sim cards and disposed of their old numbers.
On October 30, officers arrested Sidhu at a hotel in Birmingham where he was using a false name. Fashakin was also arrested at a different location in Birmingham just a week later.
Both denied the murder and were remanded into custody before being tried in court for the murder.
Juskiran Sidhu, 28, and Philip Babatunde Fashakin, 26, must serve at least 30 years in jail before being considered for parole, the Old Bailey court in London ruled.
Judge Nigel Lickley said Hashim Abdalla Ali was "ambushed" and shot at "point-blank range" in a "ruthless and brutal act" as part of a drug-dealing feud.
The duo, who went to the cinema after committing the crime, had been found guilty of the murder of Ali during a trial at the court last week.
"Fashakin and Sidhu carried out a brutal attack which led to a young man losing his life at the side of the road," said Detective Chief Inspector Garry Moncrieff, who led the investigation for the Metropolitan Police.
"They will now have a significant amount of time in which to reflect on their actions and we hope these lengthy sentences bring some kind of closure for Mr Ali's family," he said.
The court heard that on 11 October 2018, Ali was the passenger in a black Mercedes being driven by his friend. The car had just pulled up on Central Avenue, Hayes in the western suburb of London when Fashakin and Sidhu approached and discharged a firearm towards the passenger side of the vehicle, striking Ali.
Following the shooting, the driver of the car drove off in an attempt to get Ali to hospital, during which time it collided with a number of stationary cars on West Drayton Road. A passing ambulance stopped to provide assistance but despite their best efforts Ali was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives from the Met Police's Homicide and Major Crime Command began an investigation, including gathering CCTV and mobile phone evidence from the days leading up to and on the day of the murder.
CCTV from 9 October last year showed Fashakin hiring a dark grey Volkswagen Golf from a depot in Reading. The same car was captured arriving in Central Avenue on the day of the murder and again leaving the location just one minute after the shooting is believed to have occurred.
Later that afternoon, the pair were caught on CCTV at a shopping centre where they purchased new clothes and dumped the clothing they had been wearing in a bin outside the shop. They also bought new sim cards and disposed of their old numbers.
On October 30, officers arrested Sidhu at a hotel in Birmingham where he was using a false name. Fashakin was also arrested at a different location in Birmingham just a week later.
Both denied the murder and were remanded into custody before being tried in court for the murder.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Expect Indian Gaming Industry To Cross $1 Billion Within Two Years, Says Google
- Chris Hemsworth Would 'Still Love' to Do More Thor, Opens Up on His 40 Kg Fat Suit in Endgame
- Sophie Turner in Glittery Chainmail Outfit Gives Futuristic Fashion Goals
- Cat Suits to Tutus: A Look at Serena Williams' Most Badass Fashion Statements
- Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner Says Sansa's Rape wasn't a 'Plot Device' to Make Her Seem Stronger
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results