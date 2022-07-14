Ranil Wickremesinghe has nine lives like a cat. In Sri Lanka, they call him the “eighth wonder of the world”. Every time his followers and opponents thought he was finished, Ranil managed to surprise them by staging a comeback.

The Prime Minister who has just been appointed as acting President of the nation in turmoil always wanted the post. In the past, he lost a Presidential election but has been successful in occupying the chair of Prime Minister five times.

The head of the United National Party or UNP, Sri Lanka’s oldest political party, is the second most senior leader active today in the country after Mahinda Rajapaksa.

But they are cut from different cloths. Ranil is a Colombo elite. Mahinda is from the rural South. People accuse them of secretly joining hands to protect each other.

Ranil, the son of Sri Lanka’s media baron Esmond Wickremesinghe is the nephew of Junius Jayawardene or JR, considered the most powerful Sri Lankan President to date. It was JR’s decision to abolish the Westminster system to embrace the Gaullist system of France in which the executive president is the most powerful man in the country that has led to today’s chaotic situation in Sri Lanka.

An alumnus of the Royal College of Colombo, Sri Lanka’s most prestigious educational institution, Ranil won his first parliamentary election in 1977. After serving as an important minister in his uncle JR and his successor Ranasinghe Premadasa’s Cabinet for long, in a quirk of fate, he became Prime Minister of Sri Lanka after the assassination of President Premadasa in 1993.

He lost that post to SLFP leader Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga who rode to power in a popular vote in 1994. Ranil had to cool his heels in the opposition for the next five years.

In the year 2000, his party UNP managed to form the government and he became PM under Chandrika. The uneasy relationship between the two led to the dismissal of his government when he was in a meeting with US President George W Bush at the Whitehouse in 2003.

After that Mahinda Rajapaksa became President in 2005 and his victory over the dreaded terrorist organisation LTTE in 2009 almost sealed the fate of Ranil. Both his admirers and critics wrote his political obituary suggesting he would never be able to unseat Rajapaksa and come back to power.

They were wrong. Towards the end of 2014, something unthinkable happened. Ranil secretly joined hands with his rival Chandrika to oust Rajapaksa. Their joint candidate Maithripala Sirisena shocked the Rajapaksa camp by defeating the all-powerful Mahinda in the Presidential elections. It was a high point in Ranil’s long political journey. He became the Prime Minister promising to abolish the executive presidency, which he could not do.

In an evening coup in the winter of 2018, Sirisena shocked Ranil by dismissing him and installing Mahinda as PM. After two months of political uncertainty and backroom negotiations, Mahinda lost the trust vote and Ranil returned as PM again.

The year 2020 was the lowest point in his life as Ranil not only lost the Parliament election for the first time since his debut in 1977 but his party was also routed at the hands of Mahinda Rajapaksa by failing to secure even one of the 225 seats. Before elections, his party’s deputy leader Sajith Premadasa had walked out to form his own party, SJB, to become the leader of the opposition, depleting the UNP cadres.

That drubbing was so humiliating, that Ranil did not even come out of his house for a few days after the rout. Everyone in Sri Lanka thought it was the end and his own party demanded he should step aside to hand over the baton to someone younger.

Ranil deftly handled the rebellion, refusing to step down, even earning the title “power hungry”.

After refusing to nominate anyone to one seat in the Parliament under the national list to which the UNP was entitled, Ranil managed to nominate himself to that post in 2021.

After the recent uprising, Mahinda Rajapaksa quit as PM in May and Ranil became the PM again with no MPs except himself in the Parliament.

Ranil Wickremesinghe was respected and considered honest (not personally corrupt) till that day. He walked into Rajapaksa’s trap by accepting the Prime Ministership last May. It was a huge blunder. Accusing him of protecting the Rajapaksa clan, an angry mob torched his stately manor in Colombo, burning rare books and paintings, forcing him to go into hiding.

He has now been appointed the acting President to douse the fire and restore law and order in the nation.

With the angry people taking over his office and demanding his exit along with the Rajapaksa clan, the future looks very bleak for the 73-year-old leader. Will he go the Rajapaksa way or manage to stage yet another comeback?

After all, Ranil Wickremesinghe has nine lives!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.