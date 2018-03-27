English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Like Skiing on Mars': Snow Turns Orange in Eastern Europe
Orange snow has fallen in parts of eastern Europe after a rare meeting of Siberia and the Sahara.
Skiers enjoy a rare sight in Siberia as the snow turned orange. (Image: iriedawtaa/Instagram)
Bucharest: Orange snow has fallen in parts of eastern Europe after a rare meeting of Siberia and the Sahara.
Meteorologists say the snow from Siberia collided with dust-filled wind from the Sahara desert in Africa.
The orange snow has been spotted on mountains in Russia's Sochi region, farther east in Georgia's Adzharia region and at Romania's Danube port of Galati.
Some skiers have posted photos on social media joking that they were on Mars, not a mountain.
UK Met office reported in a tweet, "Orange snow has been reported in eastern Europe and Russia. Saharan storms brought sand and dust across the Mediterranean, which mixed with the snow. This also turned skies an eerie shade of red across Cyprus."
Romanian meteorologist Mia Mirabela Stamate says a wind carrying sand particles from the Sahara met with a massive snowfall on Friday. She predicts that the orange-hued snow will move eastward.
