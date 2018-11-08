English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lions ‘Key Suspects’ as 400 Buffaloes Drown in Bostwana River
Early investigations by authorities in both countries "suggest that an exceptionally large buffalo herd was grazing in Namibia when they stampeded into the Chobe River," Botswana's Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism said in a statement late Wednesday.
Representative Image (Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
Loading...
Gaborone: More than 400 buffaloes believed to have been chased by lions drowned in a river in northern Bostwana this week, the government said.
The mass drowning occurred in Chobe River near the border with Namibia.
Early investigations by authorities in both countries "suggest that an exceptionally large buffalo herd was grazing in Namibia when they stampeded into the Chobe River," Botswana's Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism said in a statement late Wednesday.
"Initial indications are that they were being chased by a pride of lions," the ministry said.
"It is estimated that more than 400 animals drowned due to the massive movement of buffalo trampling, and falling from steep river banks."
Mass drownings are not uncommon, the ministry added.
Namibian media reported that the incident occurred on Tuesday night.
The mass drowning occurred in Chobe River near the border with Namibia.
Early investigations by authorities in both countries "suggest that an exceptionally large buffalo herd was grazing in Namibia when they stampeded into the Chobe River," Botswana's Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism said in a statement late Wednesday.
"Initial indications are that they were being chased by a pride of lions," the ministry said.
"It is estimated that more than 400 animals drowned due to the massive movement of buffalo trampling, and falling from steep river banks."
Mass drownings are not uncommon, the ministry added.
Namibian media reported that the incident occurred on Tuesday night.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Morning After Diwali, This is How Your City Fared on the Air Quality Report Card
- Amid Marriage Rumours, Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Step Out for Romantic Date; See Pics
- Buying an Air Purifier For Your Home? Here is Everything You Need to Know
- Zero: Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma’s Film Trailer Gets 100 Million Views in 4 Days
- Lord Swraj Paul Opens Hotel in US that Matches Guest's Mood with Room Colour
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...