List of New Zealand Mosque Attack Victims Shows Dead Range From Age 3-77
The list provides the names of 44 men and four women, and so is missing the identities of two of the 50 victims confirmed as dead by police.
People prepare to move the flowers after police removed a police line, outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Reuters Image)
Christchurch: The victims of a terror attack on two Christchurch mosques range in age from three to 77 and include at least four women, according to a list being circulated by families of the deceased.
Full details of who died in the attack have yet to be confirmed publicly by authorities and the list is not complete, but it documents the international scale of the tragedy, with people hailing from across the Muslim world and members of two generations of the same family killed.
