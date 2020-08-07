WORLD

List of players to opt out of playing the 2020 NFL season

Players who have opted out of playing the 2020 NFL season because of the coronavirus:

Arizona Cardinals T Marcus Gilbert

Baltimore Ravens OL Andre Smith, KR DeAnthony Thomas

Buffalo Bills CB E.J. Gaines, DT Star Lotulelei

Carolina Panthers LB Jordan Mack, LB Christian Miller

Chicago Bears DT Eddie Goldman, S Jordan Lucas

Cincinnati Bengals T Isaiah Prince, DT Josh Tupou

Cleveland Browns DT Andrew Billings, T Drake Dorbeck, G Drew Forbes, G Colby Gossett, G Malcolm Pridgeon

Dallas Cowboys CB Maurice Canady, WR Stephen Guidry, FB Jamize Olawale

Denver Broncos T JaWuan James, DT Kyle Peko

Detroit Lions WR Geronimo Allison, DT John Atkins, C Russell Bodine

Green Bay Packers WR Devin Funchess

Houston Texans DT Eddie Vanderdoes

Indianapolis Colts S Rolan Milligan, LB Skai Moore, CB Marvell Tell

Jacksonville Jaguars EDGE Lerentee McCray, CB Rashaan Melvin, DT Al Woods

Kansas City Chiefs G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, T Lucas Niang, RB Damien Williams

Las Vegas Raiders LB Ukeme Eligwe, CB D.J. Killings, DE Jeremiah Valoaga

Los Angeles Rams T Chandler Brewer

Miami Dolphins WR Allen Hurns, WR Albert Wilson

Minnesota Vikings DT Michael Pierce

New England Patriots RB Brandon Bolden, T Marcus Cannon, S Patrick Chung, LB Donta Hightower, TE Matt LaCosse, WR Marqise Lee, OL Najee Toran, FB Dan Vitale

New Orleans Saints TE Jason Vander Laan, TE Cole Wick

New York Giants CB Sam Beal, WR DaMari Scott, T Nate Solder

New York Jets WR Josh Doctson, OL Leo Koloamatangi, LB C.J. Mosley

Philadelphia Eagles WR Marquise Goodwin

San Francisco 49ers WR Travis Benjamin, T Shon Coleman

Seattle Seahawks G Chance Warmack

Tampa Bay T Brad Seaton

Tennessee Titans OL Anthony McKinney

Washington DE Caleb Brantley, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons,

  First Published: August 7, 2020, 3:09 AM IST
