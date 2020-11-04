LIVE UPDATES: Results of Indian-Americans Who Are Contesting US Elections 2020

Even though Indian Americans make up just around 1 per cent of the United States population— but the community’s political and financial contribution to the 2020 elections, experts say, is unprecedented as compared to previous polls.

Along with Kamala Harris, who is on the Vice President ticket with Joe Biden, several Indian-Americans are on the ballot in the 2020 House and Senate elections. News18 brings you real-time updates of Congressional and Senate races involving members of the Indian-American community.

Here’s a List of major Indian-Americans contesting elections

Vice President nominee Kamala Harris

Attorney general, 52-year-old Kamala Harris became the first Indian American with her roots in Chennai, Tamil Nadu to get elected to the US Senate in 2016. She went to Howard University, a 'historically black college' in Washington DC, and studied law at UC Hastings. And later served as San Francisco's District Attorney from 2004 to 2011 and California's Attorney General from 2011, until 2017. In 2020, Biden chose Harris as his vice-presidential pick and said - “Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with (my son) Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

Now is the time to stand up. Now is the time to speak out. Now is the time to vote.Your voice is your power—don’t let anyone take it away. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 3, 2020

Krishna Bansal- Republican Party

An Indian-American entrepreneur and philanthropist Krishna Bansal contested for the US House of Representatives. Bansal hails from Chicago and his policies comprised free enterprise, fiscal discipline, and foreign affairs. However, he was in the 2020 Presidential race lost the Republican primary on March 17, 2020, to Rick Lab.

Vote today for Krishna Bansal on the Republican Ballot for Illinois 11th District! pic.twitter.com/mTvsBVi6wy — Krishna Bansal (@KrishnaBansalUS) March 17, 2020

Amerish Babulal Bera- Democratic Party

Indian-American House representative, Ami Bera has been representing California's 7th congressional district since 2013. He represents the east of California’s capital city, Sacramento. Currently, Bera is on the House Foreign Affairs Committee serving as the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation. He is also the Vice-Chair of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology and a leadership member for the new Democrat coalition.

I'm proud the House passed my bill, the Helping Emergency Responders Overcome (HERO) Act, which will get much needed mental health resources to our first responders.This bill would not have been possible without the help of Sacramento-area firefighters and first responders. pic.twitter.com/83MxqEot1M — Ami Bera, M.D. (@RepBera) September 23, 2020

Manga Anantatmula- Republican Party

An Indian-American hailing from Andra Pradesh, Manga Anantatmula will run from the 11th Congressional district of Virginia and will be the first-ever House of Representatives presumptive nominee from the District of Virginia in the US. She is on the ballot in the general election on November 3. Anantatmula advanced from the Republican convention for U.S. House Virginia District 11 on June 20. She was a former federal government contractor in defense acquisitions program management, and in the 2020 November, Congressional elections seek to defeat the six-term incumbent Congressman Gerry Connolly.

The real to be Rep is out there meeting and greeting voters while ⁦@GerryConnolly⁩ is on the foot of the poster ONLY! Pick your choice smart voters!! pic.twitter.com/lJkxYRcAxy — Manga Anantatmula for Congress (R/VA-11) (@Manga4Congress) November 3, 2020

Sara Gideon- Democratic Party

A Speaker of the Maine State Assembly of the Indian-origin, 48-year-old Sara Gideon is the Democrat’s candidate for Maine and was previously backed by President Obama’s administration. Senator Gideon was up against the Republican Senator Susan Collins at 39 percent while Gideon was 44 percent. Her father Vasant Gideon hails from India and her mother is a second-generation Armenian American from Rhodes Island, US. She won the majority of votes for the nomination in a three-way race between Gideon, Rep. Gay Grant, and Rep. Craig Hickman. And she served as assistant majority leader from 2014 to 2016.

As this campaign draws to a close, I am so unbelievably grateful for this grassroots movement and everything that we've achieved together over the past 16 months.We've got one more day. Let's do this, Maine. #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/stJXug8tB8 — Sara Gideon (@SaraGideon) November 2, 2020

Pramila Jayapal- Democratic Pary

Pramila Jayapal is a member of the US House, representing Washington's 7th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2017 and this current term ends on January 3, 2021. Hailing from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, she is an active financial analyst and member of the Washington state senate 2015-2016 elected as a Democrat to the One Hundred Fifteenth Congress. Her district includes Seattle as well as suburban areas of King County. Jayapal is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington's 7th Congressional District.

STAY IN LINE! No matter what state you’re voting in, you have the right to vote if you’re in line by the time polls close! In Washington, that includes if you’re in line to put your ballot in an official drop box. pic.twitter.com/o8RwSCxiKY — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) November 4, 2020

Ro Khanna- Democratic Party

Ro Khanna is a member of the US House, representing California's 17th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017 and his current term ends on January 3, 2021. Khanna is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 17th Congressional District. In Silicon Valley Khanna will woo Indian American presence from the tech and digital industry. A Representative from California, born in Philadelphia- Khanna is the former US Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary.

Wear a mask.Practice social distancing.Vote for a Congress that will take decisive action to contain this pandemic and help ordinary Americans. #ElectionDay — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 3, 2020

Raja Krishnamoorthi- Democratic party

Born in New Delhi, Raja Krishnamoorthi is a US Representative from Illinois. He is a member of the US House, representing Illinois' 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017 and his current term ends on January 3, 2021. Raja serves on the Oversight Committee, for which he is also the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, as well as on the House Intelligence Committee. Prior to serving in the US Congress, Krishnamoorthi worked as a law clerk, attorney, Illinois special assistant attorney general, Illinois deputy state treasurer, and campaign staffer for Barack Obama.

It all matters. pic.twitter.com/Ee8o0doQtB — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) November 4, 2020

Sri Preston Kulkarni- Democratic Party

Preston Kulkarni is running for election to the US House to represent Texas' 22nd Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the general election on November 3. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas and a master's degree in public administration from Harvard University. Kulkarni’s career experience includes working as a foreign service officer and he served as a policy and defense advisor for Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.